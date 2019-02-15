Chris Wallace: Trump's Lawyers 'Are Going To Shake Their Heads' Over 'Emergency'

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace told Fox News that Donald's lawyers' heads must have exploded when Trump said he could have built the wall without the money he demanded in his so-called "national emergency" declaration, "but wanted to do it faster."

I wrote about this earlier. Trump destroyed his own rationale for declaring a "National Emergency" by saying he could have built the wall by not using his executive powers.

America's Newsroom host Bill Hemmer toed the party line by calling Trump's off-the-wall and angry presser a "tour de force."

Fox News played some video from the top of Trump's presser and Smith reiterated his words saying, "He's going to get this done one way or another."

Wallace said, "He's certainly gonna try." After laying out Trump's vision of his words, Chris said, "He's not the only voice in this." Wallace understands that the courts will have to render a decision on a sitting president usurping Congressional powers.

Wallace then got to a very serious point.

He continued, "I also wonder about a couple of comments he made and whether his lawyers are going to shake their head, at one point he said I could have done it without this money but I want to do it faster I wonder if that will be used against him that even the president is saying I didn't need this money right away, the whole 8 billion he's going for. This isn't the end of this.. This is just the beginning..."

Bill Hemmer flew back in and brought up the famous saying in a film by David Mamet, although he credited Wall Street and said, "Always be closing. You wanna work towards your endgame in the meeting to try and get the deal."

"He strikes me as a man who is always be selling," Hemmer said.

No, that's you, Bill. Always be propagandizing for Trump.

