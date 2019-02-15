Trump Admits Declaring A National Emergency On Border Was A Hoax: 'I Didn't Need To Do This'

During a crazy press conference where he announced he'd sign the bipartisan spending deal and then call a national emergency to get funds he wants to build his wall, Trump blew his reasons for declaring a national emergency and admitted he didn't have to do it at all.

NBC's Pete Alexander asked Trump about his hypocrisy when President Obama used executive actions to run the country.

"You said you are supposed to go through Congress and make a deal. Will you concede you were unable to make the deal that you had promised in the past and the deal you are ending up with now from Congress is less than what you could have had before a thirty-five day shutdown?"

Trump gaslit the country during his response saying, "I went through Congress..." He then made believe that what he did receive was so much better than the original deal offered in December, but it was not.

"In fact, the primary fight was over the wall. Everything else, I don't know what to do with it we have so much money. but on the wall, they skimped."

And then he admitted he just called for a national emergency to bypass Congress and acquire the funds he needs because he was impatient.

"I was successful in that sense but I want to do it faster," Trump said. "I can do the wall over a longer period of time. I didn't need to do this, but I'd rather do it much faster."

That is not a NATIONAL EMERGENCY. That is an egomaniac's excuse to get what he wants.

"I don't have to do it for the election. I have already done a lot of wall for the election 2020. And the only reason we are up here talking about this is because of the election."

Trump destroys his own rationale again by telling the American people that this fight has all been about the 2020 presidential election.