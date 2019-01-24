AOC Shows Sarah Sanders Why Using Religion To Deny Climate Change Is Stupid In Two Tweets

Anyone who experienced last year's floods, hurricanes and fires knows climate change is real, not some stupid construct invented by fringe players anxious to pronounce the end of the world. Anyone, that is, but Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who predictably and stupidly called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (aka AOC) for warning that we have about 12 years to reverse the effects of climate change.

“I don’t think that we are going to listen to her on much of anything, particularly anything that we will leave into the hands of a much, much higher authority,” Sanders sneered. “And certainly not listen to the freshman congresswoman on when the world may end.”

Which isn't what AOC warned about, of course, but Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is Trump's paid troll didn't care. Give her a Bible to thump and she pretends she has a clue about religion when she doesn't.

“We wish that Democrats would engage in... and fix some of the current problems that we know exist and work with us to get some things done,” Sanders went on. “Particularly on the border and fixing the national and humanitarian crisis. That is what we are focused on. Not things we will leave up into the hands of something and someone much more powerful than any of us.”

Climate change is, of course, a national security issue, but let's not stop Sarah from looking stupid when AOC did such a stellar job of doing it in 2 tweets. First, a little Scripture for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, daughter of "pastor" Mike Huckabee.

You shouldn’t need a Bible to tell you to protect our planet, but it does anyway.



(h/t to @RELEVANT mag for source excerpts that I adapted for the previous tweet) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 23, 2019

That's how it's done. Meanwhile, those of us who have a lick of sense and aren't blinded with ideological fealty to Big Daddy Oil and Gas, know that climate change is real, is a national security threat, and needs immediate attention. We also understand that the Green New Deal is a way to shift our economy over to one that isn't dependent on fossil fuels while taking leaps toward slowing climate change.