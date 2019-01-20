Chris Wallace Rings Mike Pence's Bell For Blaming Shutdown On Democrats: 'You Could Open The Government Tomorrow'

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday called out Vice President Mike Pence after he falsely claimed that the Democrats are preventing the government from reopening.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that the White House did not have the necessary number of votes to pass a Republican-backed spending bill in the Senate. The Democrats, however, have passed bills that would reopen the government.

"The American people want action on our southern border," Pence insisted. "They want border security. Eight-hundred thousand federal workers want us to find a way to open the government."

"You could open the government tomorrow," Wallace said, repeating the line three times. "The House has passed bills to open the government tomorrow, why don't you sign them and open the government and then you can negotiate about this?"

"Chris, what the American people want us to do is to work on their priorities and the American people want us to secure the border," Pence opined.

"No," Wallace retorted. "Isn't that you just want the leverage and you figure if you don't keep the government closed then [Trump's border wall plans] are going to go nowhere?"

Pence replied by complaining that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has vowed not to give Donald Trump his border wall even if the government is reopened.