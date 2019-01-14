Chuck Todd Wonders If The FBI 'Overreacted' To Launch Counter-Intelligence Investigation Against Trump

I really cannot wrap my brain around how Chuck Todd has been able to achieve the career success he has with such blatant mediocrity in how he approaches his job.

We already know that he doesn't think that committing journalism is part of his job, but apparently refusing to connect the dots extend to his own understanding of the day's events too.

So perhaps that's why, faced with the news that the FBI launched a counterintelligence investigation against Donald Trump to investigate whether he was actually in the White House as a witting or unwitting agent of Vladimir Putin, his first question to Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) is whether the FBI "overreacted."

Mind you, Tim Kaine was the vice presidential candidate of the campaign that was hacked and violated by Russian disrupters (allegedly at the direction of Donald Trump), so maybe he's not the one to ask if hacking and trying to affect the outcome of an election would spur an overreaction.

But setting that aside, how is it possible with everything that is out in the public record that the way that Todd would frame this is as a possible overreaction?

Former FBI Special Agent and National Security expert Clint Watts broke it down on Twitter how all the clues point inexorably to the need for this investigation:

Regarding this NYT story from this weekend, imagine you are a FBI Agent working Russian counterintelligence in 2016 and you witness the following: https://t.co/uajSa5sfuX — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

- you witnessed Russian hackers targeting a wide swath of Americans including the DNC, DCCC, former Secretary of State & a Presidential candidates staff — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

- someone previously targeted by Russian Intelligence joins the Trump campaign and then appears on a stage in Moscow supporting Russia policy and speaking negatively of US policy — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

- an Australian official contacts you and says the Russians have stolen emails of a Presidential candidate & may want to give them to the candidate’s competitor

- a Russian lawyer & others tied to Russian government visit a Presidential candidate’s son in the candidate’s building in NYC — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

- Candidate Trump stands on a stage and calls out Russia and asks about emails from his competitor, says they will be rewarded if they have them and release them — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

- website that’s released sensitive & classified documents from US for years, helped deliver a US insider to The Kremlin, begins publishing document & emails during Dem convention, content you know was stolen by Russia. Site administrator once hosted a TV show on Russia State TV — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

- A strange, unexpected policy change occurs at RNC convention, the change is a less supportive position toward Ukraine and is advantageous to Russia — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

- candidate’s campaign manager goes on CNN and asserts a false terrorist attack in Turkey, one tied to and advanced by Russian propaganda https://t.co/vbhX6iO41h — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

- during this time, you watch a campaign associate tweet with a Russian account that’s pointing people to stolen documents from the opposing campaign. The campaign associate predicts something will happen to the opposing campaign manager- his emails are later released — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

- as Election Day approaches, Presidential candidate makes allegation, without evidence, voter Fraud & Election Rigging, Russia propaganda echoes this, social media accounts associated Kremlin do the same, at same time, you watch Russian Hackers hit state election infrastructure — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

After election, current President issues sanctions against Russia, but the incoming National Security advisor makes calls to Russian officials from 3rd country, when approached for clarification post inauguration, the advisor lies about contents of phone call w/Russian officials — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

During summer fall leading into the election, you receive raw intelligence from highly reliable source whose proven invaluable on other investigations. source provides intelligence on Russia’s efforts to support a presidential candidate, the info is consistent with other info — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

Before inauguration your bosses, your leaders from all intelligence agencies brief president elect on classified info showing Russia influenced the election on behalf of President elect. President elect rejects intelligence from all your superiors and suggests Russia innocent — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

From the summer of 2015 all the way through the election and after inauguration, you watch as the candidate, president elect and now president offers overt effusive support for Vladimir Putin who you know has been helping the President get elected. — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

Shortly after inauguration, your new commander-in-chief spouts false information about Polish aggression toward Belarus. This is not supported by the Intelligence community you are in, and the only source for this viewpoint is Russian propaganda — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

After firing of National Security Advisor that lies to you agencies investigators, the President corners your boss 1-1 asks him to go easy on National Security Advisor who lies about his conversation with Russians — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

During this period, the President inexplicably and repeatedly asks your boss if he’s under investigation with regards to Russia, despite your boss and other intel heads going out of their way to brief the President about Kremlin efforts to potentially compromise & manipulate him — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

While Congressional committees investigate Russian interference, the President fires your boss for his handling of an email investigation into the President’s opponent, an investigation that helped elevate the President rather than hurt him — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

You later find out a draft memo from President to your boss regarding his firing cited the Russia investigation — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

The President then goes on national television and in an interview says he fired your boss because of the Russia investigation — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

A week after firing your boss, the President invites Russian leaders into the Oval Office, Russian photographers capture the moment, but US media is not allowed to observe. President then brags to Russian leaders about firing your boss — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

Sometime during the spring, if you’re not already aware, you read a news story alleging the President’s son-in-law may have sought a way to communicate with Russia via a back channel not monitored by you and your colleagues — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

During summer, you watch the President attend NATO summit and shove Montenegro PM, in an Interview claim Montenegro is aggressive, might start a war. This mirrors Russian propaganda & you know Russia backed covert operation destabilize Montenegrin election — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

For next year, either you, your colleagues and your organization, FBI, are discredited by President. He mixes true and false information in public disclosures which you are not allowed to respond to. If you do respond, your accused of leaking and could be fired or even jailed — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

Documents & information from confidential sources you’ve pledged to protect, are selectively leaked into public through those who are supposed to provide government oversight. These inappropriate disclosures make your job as an investigator nearly impossible & hurts your sources — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

At some point during the summer or before, you learn that the President’s son was receiving & responding to direct messages from website that was releasing emails stolen from the President’s opponent by Russia — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

1st two years President’s term, you watch him take a negative, adversarial stance toward NATO and particularly Germany. This strains your relationship with your most valuable intel partners, your Counterterrorism agent colleagues depend on them & they help fight war on terror — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

Over next 2 years, President aggressively seeks meetings with Putin who helped elect him. Need for meetings is not clear. one President meets in private with Putin for 2 hours without witnesses but translator. To this day, you, your bosses don’t really know what was discussed — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 13, 2019

President emerges from private meeting with Putin and on world stage in Helsinki accepts and validates Russian denials about election interference & rejects years of your teams intel work. This badly damages your reputation and partner trust with your organization — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 14, 2019

Separately, your President publicly discusses a Russian proposed partnership on cyber security, this insane concept is mind boggling to you as an investigator as you’ve just spent years tracking these same Russians who just attacked your country — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 14, 2019

Even further, your President publicly mentions a possible exchange where Russian investigators might interview and interrogate you and other Americans about their attack on you and America. A crazy, frightening and bizarre threat to you as a civil servant. — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 14, 2019

Throughout your investigation into Russian interference, you watch as your President’s attacks on the Special Counsel, Justice Department & FBI are amplified and spread in America by the very Russian troll social media accounts and state sponsored propaganda you are investigating — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 14, 2019

Throughout the Special Counsel indictments, hearings and trials, you watch the President and his legal team publicly interject, discredit witnesses and discuss pardons, all subverting the rule of law and justice which you’ve dedicated your life to protect and defend — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 14, 2019

You either know or learn a parallel investigation shows Russians representing a bogus Russian gun rights movement penetrated the political party hosting members who’ve tried to discredit you - you recognize this as a TEXTBOOK espionage/influence op you learned at FBI academy — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 14, 2019

After two years, the Attorney General over you, who appropriately recused himself from Russia investigation, is fired for seemingly no clear reason after taking public lashings from the President — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 14, 2019

Your AG is replaced by an acting AG whose unqualified for position, has limited experience justify such high level appointment, you’ve watched him on TV discrediting your agency and your team’s investigation despite seeing none of evidence or knowing anything Russian influence — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 14, 2019

The same month, the President’s personal lawyer pleads guilty in federal court and says he continued negotiations throughout almost the entire Presidential campaign for a Tower in Moscow. This is in opposition to President’s public denials. — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 14, 2019

You read public reporting that the best apartment in the Moscow Tower project pursued by the President’s business was offered to Russia’s President Putin, the same Putin your President always sides with over you and your agency, the Putin who helped your President win — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 14, 2019

You either knew or learned through a redaction error that the President’s campaign manager was alleged to have lied about providing polling data to a Russian whom he owed money, via a former Russian GRU contact — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 14, 2019

Wrote thread through day from memory without web searches, I’m sure I missed a lot, & this is all on the public, can’t imagine what it must feel like to serve FBI during this investigation,we clearly don’t know everything Mueller team knows, I imagine there is much more to learn — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 14, 2019

Special Counsel investigation must continue, this is a crisis, this is a national emergency — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) January 14, 2019

Look at all those dots. None of them are classified information or information that Chuck Todd's own news department hasn't reported at one time or the other.

Why in the hell would anyone think that the FBI investigating would be an OVERREACTION????

Keep in mind, we don't know everything the FBI knows. Journalist Kurt Eichenwald spoke to his intel sources well before the election and he, too, said that all the red flags were obvious, both domestically and abroad. Rather than another long tweetstorm, you can read Eichenwald's recounting here. It's harrowing.

But it shows how little the mainstream media is interested in the real threats to this country.