'Shameful': CNN's Brooke Baldwin Lays Into Trump

Donald Trump, the King of Folding, the Master of Defeat, the Biggest Loser in Washington...utterly caved on his demand for nearly $6B in funding for his stupid Medieval Wall of Hate, but not before holding over 800,000 federal employees (and their paychecks) hostage for 35 days.

After his pathetic Rose Garden ceremony declaring victory and threatening to exercise his power through an emergency declaration if he doesn't get his money in 21 days, he was given a round of applause by his paid sycophants and personal fluffers in the White House.

The media wasn't so kind. Brooke Baldwin nailed it in this clip, calling his stunt "shameful". Here is a bit of what she said:

35 days. 35 days of federal workers rationing asthma medicine for their kids, sleeping in cars, driving Uber, late night shifts just to make ends meet and this man is not getting a single penny for his wall and people are applauding him. This man singlehandedly shut down the government. It is shameful. I heard no explanation as to why he did this and why he accepted this deal, 35 days later. He still is not getting what he wants. There's a four letter word to describe what we just saw and that's "cave." There's no other way to describe it. The President caved after, as you said, more than 30 days, after all of the real, real world ramifications he hasn't gotten a dime for his wall, but it's because things have gotten so bad obviously. We know that not just from common sense but from reporting that he realized he didn't have a choice, but to do exactly what Democrats had been asking him to do since day one. "You want to have a negotiation, Mr. President. Great, we'll have a negotiation, but let's reopen the government first and then have the negotiation." That is what's happening now. It is exactly what was asked of him by Democrats and some Republicans to be fair back when the shutdown began.

Best deal maker ever. Said no one.