The Trump shutdown is causing real pain. And those being interviewed on camera are obviously not going to blame one side or the other for fear of retribution. Which leads the lazy media to conclude that of course "both sides" are to blame. Trump took the mantle, remember, you FRUIT FLY BRAINS?

Oscar Murillo, an aerospace engineer at NASA, just got his first pay stub of the #TrumpShutdown Yep, $0. pic.twitter.com/GDy9Qz5RLw — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) January 10, 2019

$8.25 for two weeks of work. This is a pay stub for a government worker deemed essentially who had been working throughout the shutdown. This employee is “lucky” many colleagues got pay stubs for $0.00. pic.twitter.com/DvVyT0J4DI — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) January 11, 2019

...and there it is. My paystub. pic.twitter.com/MoovVtWCTk — Nujoud Merancy (@nujoud) January 10, 2019

Here's my paystub for -$280.73, which I owe to the government while earning $0 last pay period. pic.twitter.com/3iUmxbVeCO — NastyWomenofNPS (@NastyWomenofNPS) January 11, 2019

So much about #Shutdown is nuts including fact that @realDonaldTrump ‘s incompetent administration is wasting the paper, time & money to issue “pay” checks to workers for $0.00. That’s not a check or a stub. It’s an assault on workers & dignity of their labor. #EndTrumpShutdown https://t.co/UdfXEOhIOA — Jack Quigley (@jackquig) January 11, 2019