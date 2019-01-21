Ex-FBI Official: FBI Ran Counterintelligence To Keep Progressives Out Of Government

The former director of the task force on the Unibomber case for the FBI told Tucker Carlson a shocking (but perhaps not surprising) thing.

The FBI ran counterintelligence efforts to keep progressives out of government.

If you thought the egregious efforts of J. Edgar Hoover had died when he did, you have been very mistaken.

The idea that the FBI acted as left-wing avenging angels who tried to destroy Trump is a ridiculous lie. In fact, the opposite is true.

Terry Turchie joined Carlson Friday night and after lamenting the fact the Democratic party took back the House and will be conducting investigations into Trump, he admitted a horrible truth.

He was horrified that the electorate ie: the American people, were putting more progressives and self-described socialists in power positions.

Turchie said, "Years ago when I got into the FBI, One of the missions of the FBI was counterintelligence efforts was to try and keep these people out of government. Why? Because we would end up with massive dysfunction and massive disinformation and it seems to me that's where we are today."

Watching and reading his words, they perfectly describe the Trump administration. Trump has caused incredible amounts of massive dysfunction and massive disinformation, but right-wing activists excuse it all.

Of course, Turchie was setting up a defense for Trump, for when he finally gets some Congressional oversight over his administration.

In the FBI’s own words, the program referenced above was intended to “expose, disrupt, misdirect, discredit, or otherwise Neutralize” left-wing movements and their leaders. Official COINTELPRO operations ceased in 1971 around the same time as the Church Committee’s investigations were publicized.Former FBI director Clarence M. Kelley later apologized for the agency’s lawlessness.“Some of those activities were clearly wrong and quite indefensible,” Kelley told the American public in 1976. “We most certainly must never allow them to be repeated.”Turchie’s tenure in the FBI, however, confirms that the basic thrust of the FBI’s domestic counterintelligence efforts remained essentially unchanged–long after the public mea culpas.

Turchie came into the FBI after all this was behavior was supposed to be over and done with. Now you know why FBI agents were leaking to Rudy Giuliani all through the 2016 election that he was happy to blab about during his many TV appearances.