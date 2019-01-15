Gillette #MeToo Ad On 'Toxic Masculinity' Gets Lavish Praise And Angry Derision

So-called 'men's rights' advocates have their panties in a real twist, while normal people know which way the wind is blowing. The men's razor company Gillette takes a bit of a risk here, calculating they'll be amply rewarded, that people, especially younger people (consumers) will approve, while a small number of haters will just do what they do, which is hate.
Source: The Guardian
Shaving company Gillette have been bombarded with both praise and abuse after launching an advertising campaign promoting a new kind of positive masculinity.
Engaging with the #MeToo movement, the company’s new advertising campaign plays on its 30-year tagline “The Best A Man Can Get”, replacing it with “The best men can be”.
The advertisement features news clips of reporting on the #MeToo movement, as well as images showing sexism in films, in boardrooms, and of violence between boys, with a voice over saying: “Bullying, the MeToo movement against sexual harassment, toxic masculinity, is this the best a man can get?”
The film, called We Believe: The Best Men Can Be, immediately went viral with more than 4m views on YouTube in 48 hours and generated both lavish praise and angry criticism.
Some of that angry criticism came from a-holes like these two:
I think Soledad O'Brien spoke for all of us:
And of course the a-holes at Fox News had a field day too.
