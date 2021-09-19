Politics
comments

Angry Mom's TikTok Math Video For COVID Deniers Gets Featured On MSNBC

Host Ayman Mohyeldin was so impressed he played her TikTok in its entirety, F-bombs bleeped out, of course.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
So, when Hillary Dabbs, aka as @hill_deeee posted her video to TikTok this week she was astonished to see it go viral, now with over 8 million views. Yesterday, she got another surprise when MSNBC played it in its entirety.

On her account, she says, "So many have asked me why I care. I lost my dad to Covid. He deserved so much better. I don’t want anyone else to feel this pain. Too many already do." She posted a tribute video to her father, here.

Source: Bored Panda

Meet Hillary Dabbs, a mother of two who has recently been going viral for her mathematical explanation as to why it’s a good idea to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. This came as a response to a seemingly covid and/or vaccine denier, who claimed that 99% of people who got Covid are still alive, vaccine or not.

She posted a TikTok video detailing the odds of catching Covid based on the current US statistics on the matter. This includes numbers for the chances of falling ill with and without a vaccine, the likelihood of death, related and unrelated, among other data.

Here's the original.

@hill_deeee

Answer to @semaj31273 As requested. ❤️ #fuckcovid #endthis #together #doyourpart

♬ original sound - Hillary

And here's her priceless reaction yesterday.

@hill_deeee

Reply to @gmakeefe ##greenscreenvideo I am in disbelief with the reach this video has had. Thank you all so much. ❤️

♬ original sound - Hillary

