Angry Mom's TikTok Math Video For COVID Deniers Gets Featured On MSNBC

So, when Hillary Dabbs, aka as @hill_deeee posted her video to TikTok this week she was astonished to see it go viral, now with over 8 million views. Yesterday, she got another surprise when MSNBC played it in its entirety.

On her account, she says, "So many have asked me why I care. I lost my dad to Covid. He deserved so much better. I don’t want anyone else to feel this pain. Too many already do." She posted a tribute video to her father, here.

Source: Bored Panda

Meet Hillary Dabbs, a mother of two who has recently been going viral for her mathematical explanation as to why it’s a good idea to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. This came as a response to a seemingly covid and/or vaccine denier, who claimed that 99% of people who got Covid are still alive, vaccine or not. She posted a TikTok video detailing the odds of catching Covid based on the current US statistics on the matter. This includes numbers for the chances of falling ill with and without a vaccine, the likelihood of death, related and unrelated, among other data.

Here's the original.

And here's her priceless reaction yesterday.