Whew! Watch This Angry Mom On TikTok Do The Covid Math

TikTok user Hill_deeee is really angry at how anti-vaxxers are prolonging the pandemic, so she did this video.

"I'm not a medical expert, but I'm really f*cking good at numbers," she says, brandishing her calculator. "So let me show you." And then she does.

She concludes:

"So unvaccinated, you have a 1 in 8 chance of catching covid. You have a 1 in 61 chance of dying from covid, and fully vaccinated, you have a 1 in 13,402 chances of catching covid, and a 1 in 86,500 chances of dying from covid.

"How about we all just realize that billions of shots have been given world-wide, billions of people have been fully vaccinated, and we have a way to end this pandemic. We have a way for children to stop losing their f*cking parents.

"Go get the f*cking shot!"