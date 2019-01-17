Giuliani's Goalpost Truck Running Right Over Don Jr.

…and that sound you hear, Dear Readers, the gentle thump? That was the sound of Junior Mints being thrown under the bus, as we long predicted Prznint Stupid would someday do.

(PAY UP THOSE QUATLOOS!)

We can slice and dice this—and no doubt the 4th Reich will—but this shouty moment on CNN(!) was Wrong Again Rudy admitting that collusion between the Candidate Stupid’s 2020 Goat Rodeo campaign and the Russians is likely.

And that, my friends, justifies special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Good luck breaking the kneecaps of the investigation, former-future AG Barr: this ain’t no witch hunt.

UPDATE 1: I hit publish too soon. Axios morning email thingie (weird formatting is theirs)-

Flashback … Giuliani to Swan in November: “I don’t think they have any evidence of collusion of any kind.” And some earlier goal-post moving by Rudy, from “Fox & Friends” in July: “Collusion is not a crime.” Driving the conversation … Garrett M. Graff in WIRED: “Either the president is compromised by the Russian government … or Trump will go down in history as the world’s most famous ‘useful idiot,’ as communists used to call those who could be co-opted to the cause without realizing it.”

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors