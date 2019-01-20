Misc
Read time: 0 minutes

How's Your Winter? Share Your Tales Of Snowmageddon

We in Springfield, IL were shocked, shocked I tell you! To get a mere dusting (and bitter cold temps) after over nine inches of snow LAST weekend. How are you faring? (open thread)
By Frances Langum

h/t capper for the video.

Open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.