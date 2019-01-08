Politics
Joe Manchin Goes Full George Costanza: Trump Not Lying If He Believes It

No, really, US Senator Joe Manchin (Democrat?) makes excuses for Trump that remind us of Seinfeld.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by John Amato
This is a real US Senator, folks:

WILLIE GEIST: Senator, is the president lying to justify this wall?

JOE MANCHIN: I guess everyone has a right to -- if he believes it, I'm sure if he believes it --

GEIST: He said it's a fact.

MANCHIN: If it's a fact, it's not true. If you're not telling the truth and you have to be if he believes it in his heart and soul until he finds someone that verifies or validates what he is saying, but we got to work off the same set of facts. The facts are right now not verifying what is being said.

"So if Trump isn't lying and he believes the lies he is telling are true, isn't it 25th Amendment time, Senator?" Willie Geist did not ask.

This is where we are. Compare Joe Manchin above to George Costanza below:


