Lou Dobbs' Guest Ed Rollins Refers To Sitting Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez As A 'Little Girl'

Fox has been obsessed with making freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the face of the Democratic party ever since she won her primary race back in June of 2018. They generally stick to things like calling her a radical, or a socialist and trying to scare their audience over her views on things like Medicare for all, but this Friday, Lou Dobbs Tonight guest, long time Republican operative, now chair of the Trump Great America super PAC, Ed Rollins, found a new way to insult her -- calling her a child.
Here's what Rollins said about her during a segment that started off with them opining about her counterpart, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib telling supporters that they're "going to impeach the mother***er" about Trump, and his response calling her comments "disgraceful."
ROLLINS: Some very interesting and some very smart people. If you are going to put her out front with her mouth which she now has attention she never had before, and you're going to put the little girl who wants to do pre-Reagan economics and 70 percent taxes, the Democratic women are going to be damaged badly.
DOBBS: You know, it's amazing. Fools come in all stripes and genders. I mean, we've had plenty of men who have been damn fools running the Congress, particularly over the last few years. I am talking about the departed Paul Ryan and his team of lackeys. This is a new breed, it looks like, of leadership that has much to learn.
ROLLINS: Well, not only much to learn. They don't know very much. They don't have much facts, and obviously, they walk in on day one and they make comments like that that are stupid and foolish and they certainly don't represent their district well, and if they do, well, too bad for the district. But I think the reality is we are in a very serious time in the Congress. The American public is very, very disillusioned with the Congress and these types of activities aren't going to make them feel any better about it.
