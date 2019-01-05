Lou Dobbs' Guest Ed Rollins Refers To Sitting Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez As A 'Little Girl'

Fox has been obsessed with making freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the face of the Democratic party ever since she won her primary race back in June of 2018. They generally stick to things like calling her a radical, or a socialist and trying to scare their audience over her views on things like Medicare for all, but this Friday, Lou Dobbs Tonight guest, long time Republican operative, now chair of the Trump Great America super PAC, Ed Rollins, found a new way to insult her -- calling her a child.

Here's what Rollins said about her during a segment that started off with them opining about her counterpart, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib telling supporters that they're "going to impeach the mother***er" about Trump, and his response calling her comments "disgraceful."