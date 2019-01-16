American Troops Were Killed By ISIS Bomb Today. Mike Pence Claims ISIS Has Been Defeated

Mike Pence ignored the horrible news that American troops had just been killed by a suicide bomber in northern Syria (attributed to ISIS). Instead, he declared ISIS has been defeated.

The vice president gave a speech this morning to the Global Chiefs of Mission Conference “One Team, One Mission, One Future” and he was well aware of the deaths of our soldiers.

The White House barely mentioned the terrible news today. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump had been briefed about the tragedy.

Nothing was going to impede his praise of Trump as he said, "Thanks to the leadership of this Commander-in-Chief, and the courage and sacrifice of our armed, forces we’re now actually able to begin to hand off the fight against ISIS in Syria to our coalition partners and we are bringing our troops home."

He continued, "The caliphate has crumbled and ISIS has been defeated."

A smidgeon of applause followed that line.

He said the U.S. will stay in the region so ISIS won't rear their ugly heads, but ISIS had already stood up and killed 15 people.