Mike Pence Says There's Been 'Irresponsible Rhetoric' From People Downplaying Coronavirus

Trump said Monday that the “fake news media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything to inflame the coronavirus situation.”
No doubt Pence would say that it's been the Democrats, but Savannah Guthrie prefaced her question directly quoting his boss, Donald Trump. One wonders if Mike Pence will be around much longer if he keeps pissing Trump off.

Source: NBC News

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that there has been “irresponsible rhetoric” from people who have downplayed the seriousness of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview on the “TODAY” show, Savannah Guthrie asked what message Pence sends to people who aren’t afraid of the coronavirus and think it’s just politics and hype, quoting from President Donald Trump who said on Monday that the “fake news media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything to inflame the coronavirus situation.”

“There's been some irresponsible rhetoric, but the American people should know President Trump has no higher priority than the health and safety and well being of the people of this country,” Pence said in response but it was not clear who he was referring to.

And if you have the stomach for it, here's the complete interview.

