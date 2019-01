The Rectification of Names: David Brooks gets tingly.

Spocko's Brain:: Stop letting lobbyists, pundits and media decide who is electable in 2020

Bark Bark Woof Woof: Personal reflections on Martin Luther King, Jr.

Wonkette: On this MLK Day, the NRA would like you to remember the guns.

Granta: A lovely remembrance of Ursula K. Le Guin.

