President Two Corinthians Promotes 'Bible Literacy Classes'

Above: Who could forget Trump at Liberty University, January 2016, spouting how great "Two Corinthians" is.

And look who's desperate to hang on to his White Evangelical poll numbers!

Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

Oh wait, he's just live-tweeting Fox and Friends from the toilet.

Politico:

...Trump on Monday cheered on the controversial push to introduce Bible literacy classes to public schools. Trump’s tweet came half an hour after Fox News’s “Fox & Friends" aired a segment on the subject, though his tweet is not quite accurate. A handful of states are making pushes to introduce elective courses in schools that lawmakers say would teach the Bible in terms of its historical context, and though none have passed, critics have pointed out that such bills could blur the constitutional line separating church and state.

Christian sharia law alert!!! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 28, 2019