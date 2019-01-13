Rep. Jim Himes To Bartiromo: 'James Comey Probably Handed The Presidential Election To Donald Trump'

Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo had her Trump-approved anti-FBI talking points memorized, but Rep. Jim Himes told her if it wasn't for James Comey twice announcing Clinton investigations, Trump wouldn't have won the election

Since Trump helped develop the Fox Business Network with Roger Ailes, it seems many of their hosts are the most voracious FBI haters and Trump supporters on the airwaves.

But they wholeheartedly support the FBI when they are investigating Democrats.

Bartiromo brought on Democratic congressman Jim Himes, who is a member of the Financial Services Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Bartiromo opened up laughingly asking if Democrats would investigate FISA applications since conservatives have tried to smear every part of Mueller's investigations and defend every Trump associate like Gen. Michael Flynn, his former NSA, who was either indicted or pled guilty to committing crimes.

Then she veered into the Steele dossier and conspiracy theory territory, claiming the real scandal was the judge wasn't told that Hillary Clinton paid for the dossier. Conservatives always refuse to mention that a Republican hired Steele to do oppo-research against Trump first.

Throughout their interview, Bartiromo continually interrupted his answers, something she never does to Republicans.

"We know that there was real FISA abuse, where the FBI did not tell the FISA judge who paid for the dossier that it was a political document, et cetera. Are you going to pursue that? Are you going to seek the truth there?" Rep. Himes replied that she was not accurate.

"I understand that's a Republican talking point," he said.

Maria continually harped on the FISA application, making believe the FBI had it out for Trump during the campaign.

Rep. Himes said, "Maria, let's take a big step back here. What is the one thing that the FBI did prior to the election? James Comey of the FBI-- while there were investigations of Hillary Clinton and of Donald Trump-- announced to the American people twice, not once but twice, the investigation of Hillary Clinton."

Trump's own pollster said the election turned on Comey's second public announcement in late October of the FBI investigating HRC's emails again, something with which 538's Nate Silver concurred.

He continued, "This idea of prior to the election James Comey or the FBI or the Department ofJustice was working against Donald Trump is exactly upside down."

Maria jumped in, yelling the name "Peter Strzok" and continued to promote him as the evil man against Trump.

Rep. Himes finally said, "But we're losing the forest through the trees here. James Comey probably handed the presidential election to Donald Trump so this idea that the FBI and James Comey somehow were working hard against Donald Trump is just absurd on the face of it."

Bartiromo quickly moved to another topic.

She never did respond to his points, because he was correct. Instead, like most Trump defenders, they move away from the truth to gaslight the American people.