Republican Wants To Tax Porn To Pay For Wall

File under stupid Republicans, gosh that file is getting thick.

The Arizona Mirror reports:

A GOP lawmaker has a novel idea for how a border wall with Mexico should be funded: Force every Arizonan who wants to access pornographic material on an electronic device to pay $20.

Republican Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford, has introduced House Bill 2444, which would make “distributors” of devices that allow access to the internet install software to make the offending material not viewable. To remove the blocking software, a person would have to pay the state $20.

Those distributors, which include both manufacturers and retailers, would also be able to impose their own fees for removing the blocker.