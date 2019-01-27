Roger Stone: Mueller's Indictment Is As 'Thin As Piss On A Rock'

Trump ally Roger Stone on Sunday defiantly said that special counsel Robert Mueller's charges against him would ultimately fail because the indictment is a thin as "piss on a rock."

During an interview with ABC News, Stone suggested that he could not be convicted for lying because he simply forgot about text messages between himself and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

"I did forget on some occasions that I had text messages and emails [with Assange]," Stone insisted. "I will prove in court that any failure memory on my part was without intent and will be immaterial."

Stone, who is reportedly a millionaire, also complained about being "broke" due to legal costs.

"Are you prepared to spend the last years of your life in jail?" ABC host George Stephanopoulos asked at one point.

But Stone dismissed the notion, insisted that he would be "vindicated."

"My attorneys... believe this indictment is thin as piss on a rock," he argued. "So, I'm prepared to fight for my life. I have to go to the public at StoneDefenseFund.com to ask for their support."