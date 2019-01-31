Sarah Sanders: 'God Wanted Donald Trump To Become President'

Donald Trump, the most immoral and degenerate man ever to inhabit the Oval Office, and this is the person God chose. God is laughing at us.

Source: CBN

WASHINGTON – In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with CBN News, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says that God wanted Donald Trump to become President of the United States.

"I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that He wanted Donald Trump to become president," Sanders told CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody and Senior Washington Correspondent Jennifer Wishon in her West Wing office Wednesday morning.

"That's why he's there and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about," Sanders said.