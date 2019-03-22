Pompeo Asked By Broadcaster If Trump Was Sent By God To Defend Israel

The cult of Trump extends beyond Fox News into other media outlets as well. Today, Mike Pompeo was asked if Trump was sent by God, like some modern-day Queen Esther to save the Jews. Apparently, this passes as a serious line of inquiry from the Christian Broadcast Network (CBN). The ridiculous framing (said with a straight face, no less) was in part due to the interview being held during Purim, a time when Jews celebrate Queen Esther's plight to save Israel.

Source: CBS News

During his high-profile visit to Israel, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Trump could be a present-day Queen Esther, a figure in Hebrew and Christian biblical stories who is said to have thwarted a plan to exterminate the Jewish people. Pompeo said Mr. Trump's tough stance on Iran gave him the distinction.

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in Jerusalem on Thursday, Pompeo was asked whether Esther's efforts, as recounted by Hebrew biblical scrolls, to save the Jewish people approximately 2,500 years ago resembled Mr. Trump's strategy to isolate the Iranian regime — Israel's chief adversary.

"Could it be that President Trump right now has been sort of raised for such a time as this, just like Queen Esther, to help save the Jewish people from the Iranian menace?" CBN's Jerusalem bureau chief Chris Mitchell asked the secretary of state.

Smiling, Pompeo replied "as a Christian I certainly believe that's possible. It was remarkable. So we were down in the tunnels where we could see 3,000 years ago, and 2,000 years ago — if I have the history just right — to see the remarkable history of the faith in this place and the work that our administration's done to make sure that this democracy in the Middle East, that this Jewish state remains."