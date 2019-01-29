Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Nominee Should Have 'Positive, Optimistic Agenda'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar talked to New Day's John Berman about the different options for universal healthcare coverage, including a gradual buy-in to Medicare. She said the options included paying off generics to bring their products in the market and importing cheaper drugs from Canada.

"There is so much we are blocked from doing. So many Americans want to see pharmaceutical prices come down," she said.

Berman then segued to an article "that said, "Want to know which Democrats can beat Donald Trump? We don't have to guess. Look who's in the picture. It's you, Senator Klobuchar.

"Do you think you are the best positioned or one of the best positioned possible candidates to beat Donald Trump?"

She responded that there are "many people" who could win in this election.

"The key for the American people will be to look at the candidates and say, who can win? Always paramount in an election and a primary. But also who captured our imagination and will have ideas to bring us forward on a positive, optimistic agenda for the country. It is not about spending your day going down the rabbit holes with Donald Trump.

"It is about talking about things that matter to people and being willing to reach out to people to find common ground. that's the only way to get to higher ground."

Berman asked if she checked those boxes.

"A number of people do. One of the great things this year is there will be a lot of competition. People should view it as a chance to sit back and think about the America that we want to be. For me, I come from the heartland. We need to get that back into our politics," she said.

"How much time do you have to decide at this point?" Berman said.

"I think you have seen that people are moving quickly. That's because there are so many people running. I will be making a decision shortly," she said.

We really do have a great lineup of candidates and potential candidates. This year, we will have the luxury of sitting back and watching to see who emerges as the clear leader as the candidate who has the strongest chance of taking down Trump.