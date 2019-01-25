No Candy Hearts For 2019, At All

At least you've been warned. CNBC reports:
America's favorite Valentine's Day candy won't be available this year.
Sweethearts, the conversation heart candy, is missing from shelves this Valentine's season after its original producer went out of business last year.
The candy's new owner, Spangler Candy Company, plans to have Sweethearts back on shelves next year.
Of course, they might have waited to lay off 230 workers at NECCO until the top candy holiday of the year was over.
Open thread below...
Comments