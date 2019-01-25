Misc
No Candy Hearts For 2019, At All

The Company that makes candy hearts went out of business last year and the new company won't have candy hearts until 2020. (open thread)
By Frances Langum
Image from: Sweethearts Candy

At least you've been warned. CNBC reports:

America's favorite Valentine's Day candy won't be available this year.

Sweethearts, the conversation heart candy, is missing from shelves this Valentine's season after its original producer went out of business last year.

The candy's new owner, Spangler Candy Company, plans to have Sweethearts back on shelves next year.

Of course, they might have waited to lay off 230 workers at NECCO until the top candy holiday of the year was over.

Open thread below...


