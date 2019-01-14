Trump's Pocket Nazi Stephen Miller Strikes Again!

The Russian Usurper’s pocket Nazi was busy this weekend:

The Trump portrait of an unsustainable Border Crisis is dead on. “In the last two years, ICE officers made 266,000 arrests of aliens with Criminal Records, including those charged or convicted of 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes & 4000 violent killings.” America’s Southern…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

….Border is eventually going to be militarized and defended or the United States, as we have known it, is going to cease to exist…And Americans will not go gentle into that good night. Patrick Buchanan. The great people of our Country demand proper Border Security NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

There is no way illiterate Hair Füror wrote this. 1) No strange caps and no goofy spelling and B) numbers indicate someone who is interested in details. A journalist on twitter pointed out that this same misinfo was from VDare, which is a white nationalist site.

Q.E.D., Bitchez: Stephen Miller!

But the more interesting thing is that Hair Füror is citing a white nationalist like Pat Buchanan, whom he is on record as calling an anti-Semitic Hitler lover and racist. Lo! Some spitballing!

