Politics
Trump's Pocket Nazi Stephen Miller Strikes Again!

We kinda figure Stephen Miller wrote Trump's racist tweets of the weekend.
By Tengrain
Image from: @PaulLeeTicks on Twitter

The Russian Usurper’s pocket Nazi was busy this weekend:

There is no way illiterate Hair Füror wrote this. 1) No strange caps and no goofy spelling and B) numbers indicate someone who is interested in details. A journalist on twitter pointed out that this same misinfo was from VDare, which is a white nationalist site.

Q.E.D., Bitchez: Stephen Miller!

But the more interesting thing is that Hair Füror is citing a white nationalist like Pat Buchanan, whom he is on record as calling an anti-Semitic Hitler lover and racist. Lo! Some spitballing!


crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors


