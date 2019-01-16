'Where's Mitch?' AOC And Friends Hunt Down Mitch McConnell

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and some of her colleagues are tired of Senator Mitch McConnell shirking his duty and causing a lot of people a lot of pain by making them work with no paychecks. They went on a hunt for him. A "Where's Mitch" hunt.

In her own words: "We have voted over and over to reopen the government. Now we're on the senate side. We're roving out. The senate side because the thing is we went to his office in the Capitol. we went to the his office in the Russell building, the cloak room...He's not in the Capitol, he's not in the Russell building, the floor of the senate and 800,000 people don't have their paychecks. So where's Mitch?"

Did she check the sandbox where turtles hang out?

Twitter had thoughts:

Maybe Cocaine mitch is at the trump hotel!? I know that’s a favorite spot of the kleptocrats — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 16, 2019

Love playing hide and seek with the kids. Never thought it would be happening in Congress with @Senatemajldr.#WheresMitch? https://t.co/FWv0paISyn — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 16, 2019

"There was no Mitch on the Senate floor

There was no Mitch behind the door

To do what he was hired for

Alas, poor Mitch, he is no more."



Thanks, I'm here all night! — David Ethington (@davidethington) January 16, 2019

Well? Where IS Mitch? Even turtles have to poke their heads out of their shells sooner or later.