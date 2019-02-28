Netanyahu Indictments Recommended By Israel's AG

Israel's Attorney General is recommending that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted for several felonies after a two-year investigation.

The Associated Press reports, "Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced his decision after more than two years of intense investigations and deliberations. Police had recommended indicting Netanyahu for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three different cases that ranged from accepting expensive gifts from wealthy allies to allegedly trading influence for more favorable press coverage."

Trump has been bad for business for many political operatives, campaign staffers, personal attorneys, and now we can add his BFF's.

Trump has succumbed to much of Bibi's requests and influences, among other autocrats and strongmen around the world, but this is the first one to be brought up on charges.