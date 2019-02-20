Devin Nunes Knew About Investigations Into Trump From The Beginning

Andrew McCabe told the Morning Joe crew that after he fully briefed the Gang of Eight, which included Sen. Richard Burr and Rep. Devin Nunes, about investigating Trump and the Russians they had "no concerns."

They were briefed on May 17, 2017 -- the exact same day Rod Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller to be special counsel in the Russia Investigation.

Joe: When you went and talked to the Gang of Eight, when you talked to Mitch McConnell, when you talked to Devin Nunes, any concerns from Nunes, Burr, Ryan or McConnell, the Republicans there? McCabe: No concerns. Joe: Did they say -- you're doing what? You're investigating the president? McCabe: No push back whatsoever.

This is a huge revelation. It destroys the entire "deep state" secret investigation by an elitist few to overthrow a sitting U.S. President. (As if that was ever credible.)

At the time, the Gang consisted of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

As Digby writes in Salon, "McCabe notes that Nunes had "stepped back" from his role on the Intelligence Committee by that time, after having being exposed conspiring with the White House and lying to the media in his silly "midnight ride" and was not expected to show up. But he came anyway, and neither Rosenstein nor McCabe had the authority to ask him to leave, so he heard the whole thing. When asked by Anderson Cooper whether he believed Nunes would rush to tell the White House everything, McCabe said he always assumed someone would tell the White House about the investigations."

Sen. Burr should have recused himself off of the Senate Intel investigations since he was on Trump's transition team and initiated the investigations into Hillary's emails.

Devin Nunes, who was the Chairman of the House Intel Committee, was fully briefed and had no objections to McCabe's proposal. As the investigations continued in 2017, Nunes had begun to already destroy his entire reputation (and the credibility of the Committee he chaired) by acting like Trump's lap dog, conspiring with the White House to undermine all investigations into Trump. (Remember his midnight run when he ducked out of an Uber?)

James Comey was fired because he wouldn't be Trump's loyal subject, refusing to protect Trump and his buddy Michael Flynn. That's obstruction of justice anyway you look at it.

The firing of Comey triggered Mueller's special counsel, but Trump knew from the beginning that he was going under the microscope, and proceeded to destroy the investigations by tampering with the Justice Department.

And with the revelations that Donald may have tried to get Matthew Whitaker to obstruct the SDNY investigations - Trump hasn't stopped trying to undermine and obstruct justice.

As Judge Napolitano said on Fox News, "I've never seen anything like this before."

If Nunes then blabbed to Trump, there's another Republican who should be picked up for obstruction of justice.