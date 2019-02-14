'Fox And Friends' Outraged Rep. Omar Was 'Mean' To Convicted Iran-Contra Liar

Trump's favorite cable show were outraged that convicted liar Elliot Abrams, Trump's envoy to Venezuela, was treated so harshly by Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Suddenly, if a Republican has been convicted of a crime, they are given hero status by Fox News if they support Trump. It's freaking mind-boggling.

Abrams was convicted on two misdemeanor counts of unlawfully withholding information from Congress when he lied and said the reports on the El Mozote massacre of hundreds of civilians by the military in El Salvador "were not credible."

The misdemeanors were the result of a plea deal he struck to avoid much more serious crimes and he received a presidential pardon by H.W. Bush in 1992.

Fox and Friends were livid that Rep. Ilhan Omar dared to aggressively grill Elliot Abrams and question his honesty when it comes to civilian deaths that could take place in Venezuela.

Doocy said it's something you never see in Committee hearings and that was certainly true.

Kilmeade said, "Listen to this insulting exchange."

F&F then played a short clip of Abrams and Rep. Omar. (Here's the entire exchange between Rep. Omar and Abrams)

Doocy was upset that Rep. Omar was making a political statement and poor Elliot was "getting frustrated."

Ainsely, "She is accusing him of being a liar and wanting to know about the Iran-Contra affair?"

Abrams is a confirmed liar to Congress, Ainsley. A pardon doesn't erase the facts.

Kilmeade jumped in and rewrote the history of Iran-Contra.

Brian, "Listen in El Salvador in Nicaragua in that region, Bolivia, there was communist infiltration in the 1980's and Pres. Reagan wasn't going to have it. He was gonna make sure the Soviets weren't going to take over our hemisphere so to do that had you to do some extreme work."

There is no definitive information that Reagan knew what was happening there although many people involved, including Oliver North, say he did.

And Illegally selling arms to Iran -- yes, Iran and lying about it to Congress is now considered just "extreme work?"

↓ Story continues below ↓

I'm surprised F&F didn't call it a "process crime." It was a criminal act.

Kilmeade said Reagan should be proud of that policy and continued bashing Rep. Omar.

"For this 20 something-year-old freshman Congresswoman to be that dismissive and condescending to someone like Elliott Abrams is beyond the pale. Democrats should all be embarrassed by her," he said.

The only people embarrassed should be Kilmeade, Doocy and Ainsley. Ronald Reagan was lucky not to get impeached over the sordid affair, but he did finally take some responsibility.