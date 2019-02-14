Media Bites
Fox Avoids The Manafort Story: Scary Brown Women Edition

Fox News has legendary skill at ignoring court decisions unfavorable to Trump.
By Frances Langum
I am convinced one reason Fox gets ratings is, some of us turn to Fox on nights when the news for Trump is especially bad, just to see how they are twisting themselves to pretend, once again, that "what is actually happening isn't happening."

MSNBC and CNN devoted most of their coverage Wednesday to the court decision that Trump's former campaign manager had lied to the FBI, and as a result, his plea deal is in the garbage.

On Fox News? The scary brown women of the Democratic Congress, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

And Tucker had on Michele Malkin to talk about how brown Congresswomen are the real racists. Of course.

I guess if Trump is dragged out of the Oval in a 25th Amendment or impeachment explosion, Fox viewers won't get the message. SAD!

h/t Heather for the title of this post.


