Fox News Goes After The Kids Fighting For A Green New Deal

When does a Fox News panel side with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)? When she scolds a group of kids asking her to support Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.

Saturday’s Cavuto Live (along with many other Fox shows) discussed a video of Feinstein lecturing the children. The panel almost unanimously joined Feinstein in belittling the kids and their cause.

Host Neil Cavuto said he thought Feinstein had been “unfairly maligned” over the confrontation.

Fox News contributor Kat Timpf agreed. “The kids were kind of bullying” Feinstein. “I think that you would have to be a small child to think that the Green New Deal is any sort of good idea,” Timpf said.

Claiming that eliminating carbon emissions in 10 years is “ridiculous” and “impossible,” Timpf sneered, “I mean what would we have to do? Because I don’t want to have to live like Laura Ingalls Wilder… I don’t want to have to do my laundry in a basin. I like my washer and dryer. I like air travel.”

Gianno Caldwell, also a paid contributor, attacked young people as a whole and worked in a swipe at Ocasio-Cortez: “When we have a whole generation of young people that are listening to people like AOC, who seems to not understand tax policy, economics, or life in general, it’s no wonder why we’re hearing this kind of rhetoric that’s coming up.”

Guest David Burstein said, “We do need to do something about climate change, but to suggest that because someone won’t sign a bill that’s only 11 pages long, that isn’t even comprehensive, and then to criticize them for saying ‘I’m not sure I’m going to do that,’ that seems a little bit ridiculous to me. We may need a Green New Deal, but maybe this isn’t it.”

Guest Noelle Nikpour piled on. “The kids don’t really even understand the ins and outs of the Green New Deal and whether or not it’s sustainable in the first place,” she said.

Timpf took another swipe at Ocasio-Cortez: “Just wanting something isn’t enough to make it happen. People like AOC don’t understand that,” she said.

Burstein pointed out that children are the ones who will be “living with the effects and consequences of climate change” and thus have a lot at take.

But Cavuto complained the kids had “a certain pushiness.”

Nobody mentioned that recent polling by Business Insider found that more than 80% of Americans support almost all of the key ideas in the Green New Deal.

Our friends at Brave New Films just put out a video of the kids talking about their disappointing encounter with Feinstein. Watch it below, along with the Fox News discussion from the February 23, 2019 Cavuto Live up above.

Republished with permission from Newshounds.us