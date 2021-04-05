Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox Pundit Slams 'Puritanical' Libs Who Oppose Gaetz Having Sex With 17 YOs

Fox News contributor Kat Timpf on Sunday blasted "puritanical" liberals for opposing a suspected sexual affair between Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and an underage girl.
By David

During an appearance on Fox News, Timpf observed that the Gaetz scandal has "everything."

"It's got sex, it's got drugs, it has Matt Gaetz, who is a very polarizing figure and he's a very staunch supporter of Donald Trump so people either really love him or they really hate him," she opined.

"But I think it's been really interesting," the Fox News pundit continued. "If buying expensive gifts for women and sleeping with them -- that isn't illegal. We still need to figure out exactly, there are receipts coming in, we still need to figure out more about what happened."

Timpf added: "But it's been interesting to see some in the media on the left who normally wouldn't be so puritanical about something like that, being very puritanical and not just look at following the facts of it. Which again, it's bizarre so it's hard to know what those are."

