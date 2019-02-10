It's Official: Sen. Amy Klobuchar Is Running For President In 2020

On a snowy afternoon with temperatures that felt like a single digit, thousands of supporters stood as Amy Klobuchar walked out without a hat or gloves and declared herself a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

Team Klobuchar is giving people coffee, hot cocoa and cookies in warming tents as the snow falls hours before her announcement.



People talk a lot about authenticity in 2020. As one event attendees said, “This is so Minnesota” pic.twitter.com/sjKZBucYz2 — Dan Merica (@merica) February 10, 2019

It was a stark contrast, noted by more than a few reporters, from Donald Trump, who refused to attend an Armistice Day ceremony in France because of a light drizzle.

Amy Klobuchar is basically risking pneumonia and frostbite to run for President. I admire the madness and masochism. Good contrast to Trump who skipped a WW1 memorial service in Paria due to slight rain. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 10, 2019

Klobuchar's speech contained much of what is a standard Democratic candidate speech. That's not a slam on her, it's good to see that she is standing where the party is. She did mention one particular position that I haven't heard from another candidate as yet: digital privacy, something she's been working on for a while.

She also emphasized her working class roots and distanced herself from those shadowy dark money organizations that boost Republican candidates.

"I’m asking you to join us on this campaign. It’s a homegrown one. I don’t have a political machine. I don’t come from money. But what I do have is this: I have grit. I have family. I have friends. I have neighbors. I have all of you..."

I stand before you as the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, the daughter of a teacher and a newspaperman, the first woman elected to the United States Senate from the State of Minnesota, to announce my candidacy for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/mNmvFQOJ5V — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 10, 2019

Amy Klobuchar's dad Jim Klobuchar, 90, got to see his daughter announce her run for president. pic.twitter.com/ySCtmeDmTn

Klobuchar has been dogged this week by suspiciously timed (and frankly, gendered) critiques of being difficult to work for. However, several staffers have been pushing back to not have this overwhelm the media in its coverage.

To some of the responses, here’s what I know: I have friends, former staffers, staff members & a close family member that have worked for @amyklobuchar.



Working for Amy Klobuchar was a seminal moment for them. To a one, they admire her & she stays in their lives. pic.twitter.com/DPnfXkIBk3 — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) February 10, 2019