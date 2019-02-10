It's Official: Sen. Amy Klobuchar Is Running For President In 2020

On a snowy afternoon with temperatures that felt like a single digit, thousands of supporters stood as Amy Klobuchar walked out without a hat or gloves and declared herself a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.
It was a stark contrast, noted by more than a few reporters, from Donald Trump, who refused to attend an Armistice Day ceremony in France because of a light drizzle.
Klobuchar's speech contained much of what is a standard Democratic candidate speech. That's not a slam on her, it's good to see that she is standing where the party is. She did mention one particular position that I haven't heard from another candidate as yet: digital privacy, something she's been working on for a while.
She also emphasized her working class roots and distanced herself from those shadowy dark money organizations that boost Republican candidates.
"I’m asking you to join us on this campaign. It’s a homegrown one. I don’t have a political machine. I don’t come from money. But what I do have is this: I have grit. I have family. I have friends. I have neighbors. I have all of you..."
Klobuchar has been dogged this week by suspiciously timed (and frankly, gendered) critiques of being difficult to work for. However, several staffers have been pushing back to not have this overwhelm the media in its coverage.
Comments