John Avlon: Trump Investigations Won't End After Mueller Report

New Day's John Avlon did a segment on what happens to the Mueller investigation after he makes his report, introduced by Alysin Camerota.

"Well, it looks like Mueller time is almost here with CNN's report that the special counsel could hand over its work to the A.G. as soon as next week," Avlon said.

"But at the same time, the New York Times did an epic analysis that found President Trump has attacked the Russia investigation -- get this, more than 1100 times since taking office. It seems like he's lashing out more as the scope and scale of the investigations grow. CNN contributor Garrett Graff puts the number of pending legal occasions alone at 17.

"But beyond that, there are also separate investigations running the full range of Trump's life, work, and world from allegations of Russian collusion to obstruction of justice, to immigration fraud and much, much more. Looking into evidence from the Trump campaign, how he won the White House, the trump transition, what he did while taking over the White House, the Trump inauguration, who paid and why and where the money went for the party before the White House. And the Trump administration, what he's done since getting into the White House. Investigations are even digging into the Trump Foundation, Trump's former charity whose favorite cause seems to have been himself, including the purchase of massive portraits of The Donald. Now it's being looked at for possible campaign finance violations as well.

"The Trump organization investigation into this could potentially scoop up members of the Trump family. All told, this represents the totality of Trump's personal and private life. Who's investigating what? The FBI began looking into links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials as early as July 2016. The senate Intel committee spurred on by DNI report saying Russians meddled in our elections. The House Intel committee who seem determined to follow the mob. House Oversight looked into national security adviser Michael Flynn and then turned to the firing of FBI director Jim Comey. Comey was the initial focus of the Senate Judiciary committee which demanded all the documents to Trump's interactions with them.

"And then of course there's the special counsel investigation, the big Kahuna. Let's remember that Robert Mueller was officially authorized to look into, quote, any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump. And this is significant, any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.

"Now to date, the special counsel investigation has resulted in more than three dozen people charged with nearly 200 criminal counts. Seven people pled guilty, four have been sentenced. One convicted at trial. It's not exactly evidence of a hoax or a witch hunt. In addition, the special counsel's passed on investigations to various U.S. attorneys to pursue. That's what snapped up former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Now the New York attorney general looking into the Trump Foundation and local real estate deals that may have included Russia and other foreign money. The New Jersey attorney general looking into inaugural committee and allegations of immigration fraud at Bedminster Golf Club and District of Columbia of Maryland which are investigation whether Trump's hotel and its revolving door of foreign guests may have violated the emoluments clause of the Constitution.

"It's important to know that the president can't pardon people convicted in the state's attorney generals investigation. All of this is just the investigations we know about. So even if we see the special counsel's report very soon, trouble in Trumpland could just be beginning."