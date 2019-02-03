Laziest. President. Ever.

On Saturday, Trump spent even more "executive time" playing golf with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. This is a guy who just doesn't like doing the work of being president, preferring instead to play one on tv and at his cult rallies.

Source: news.com.au

A leak of Donald Trump’s schedule has revealed he enjoys a lot of unstructured private time and sources reveal he doesn’t spend much time in his office.

The leaked schedules, which cover almost every working day since the midterms on November 6, show Mr Trump spends about 60 per cent of his day in “executive time”, according to Axios.

Mr Trump wakes early — often before 6am — and his schedule suggests he is in the Oval Office from 8am to 11am, but sources have told Axios that he is never usually there during those times.

Instead he spends his morning in the executive residence (where he lives with the First Family) reading newspapers, watching TV and talking to aides, friends and other members of Congress and advisers on the phone.

According to the 51 schedules obtained by Axios, Mr Trump doesn’t usually have his first meeting until about 11am.

Overall Mr Trump has spent about 297 hours in “executive time” in the past three months compared to only 77 hours were spent in meetings.