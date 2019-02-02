Misc
Read time: 1 minute

Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

We made it to the weekend, Crooks and Liars! Enjoy a mug of coffee brewed with Howard Schultz' tears and enjoy some fresh links!

Hackwhackers notices that Prznint Stupid is gaslighting us again.

Occasional Planet proposes we have zero tolerance for Hair Füror's cruel immigration policies, which we note has a body count; tiny bodies.

Every Goddamn Day gets a scam phone call and realizes that there is a lesson for the Trumpanzees: "The cheated become invested in the fraud."

Bonus Track: Open Culture presents a round-up of Monty Python's Best Philosophy Sketches.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).


