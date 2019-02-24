Feministing - what backlash against "political correctness" is really about;

Hullabaloo - what is this voter fraud you speak of ...?

Just Another Blog (From L.A.)™ - no federal money for rent-seeking GOP parasites!

My Right Wing Dad - Breadwinnerzzz!

Robert's Stochastic Thoughts - life south of the Mason-Dixon Line.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and just picked up the Gaslit Nation podcast. It is required reading in these dark times, and you should give it a listen.

To recommend a post, send the link to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!