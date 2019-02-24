Feministing - what backlash against "political correctness" is really about;
Hullabaloo - what is this voter fraud you speak of ...?
Just Another Blog (From L.A.)™ - no federal money for rent-seeking GOP parasites!
My Right Wing Dad - Breadwinnerzzz!
Robert's Stochastic Thoughts - life south of the Mason-Dixon Line.
Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and just picked up the Gaslit Nation podcast. It is required reading in these dark times, and you should give it a listen.
