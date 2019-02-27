Good Morning Crooks & Liars! Welcome to Wednesday, the day that Michael Cohen testifies in public, and we can hardly wait! But first, some links

Shower Cap sums up the news!

Jobs Anger finds an answer to the argument of YUGE costs of Medicare for All that oddly, the media doesn't ever raise.

The Tentacles of Yesterday comments that our failed media looks to the #NeverTrumpers instead of the Left, you know, to offer Both Sides without even having both sides there.

Bonus Track: at Open Culture Director Spike Jonze gives us a 2-minute film, "Welcome to the New Normal."

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).