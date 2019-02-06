Eschaton: The trends for charter schools include “massive corruption, fraud and diminished learning opportunities for young people.”

Mock, Paper, Scissors: When dogs tell Dad jokes.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: Lindsey Graham is warning Republicans to get behind Trump on the wall, or get crushed by it in 2020.

Lance Mannion: A look back at the Trump and Clinton foundations.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Now Hillary has a big Clinton Foundation problem, too." (Chris Cillizza, August 23, 2016.)

