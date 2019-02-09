Mad Kane: An ode to Trump’s intelligence.

NewsHounds: When Steve Scalise isn’t bragging about being “David Duke without the baggage,” he’s lying about infanticide.

Balloon Juice: Since you asked, here’s how the Pre-Raphaelites became obsessed with wombats.

Calculated Risk: The New York Fed now forecasts Q4 2018 GDP growth at 2.4 percent, with 2.2 percent predicted for the first quarter of 2019.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I think we’re going to be very shortly in the fives.” (Donald Trump, on quarterly U.S. GDP growth, August 8, 2018.)

