Napolitano: Four Trump Felonies In Cohen Testimony

Once again no one who watches Fox News regularly will want to hear what legal analyst Andrew Napolitano has to say. According to the judge, Cohen's testimony Wednesday indicates that President Trump faces "at least four potential felonies" from Cohen's testimony.

Napolitano began by throwing viewers a little pro-Trump arguement, that Congress didn't need to have the Cohen hearing while Trump is out of the country.

Of course that was intentional and of course necessary if the so-called president wasn't going to break into the hearing with some fake announcement.

Then Nap brought the bad news for Trumpers.

“If Cohen is being truthful and if the government can corroborate what he said today, there’s at least four potential felonies of which he has accused the President of the United States. Those are big ifs.”

Felony Number One: "If the conversation [Cohen] says he overheard with Roger Stone is true, then the president lied under oath, because the president swore to the accuracy of his answers to the written questions from Mueller, one of which was: ‘Did you speak to Roger Stone about Julian Assange?’ Answer: No," Napolitano said.

Felony Number Two: "If what Michael Cohen says is true, that the president knew about the meeting with the Russians in Trump Tower in June 2016, then he lied under oath, because he told Bob Mueller he didn’t know about it,” he added.

Felony Number Three: "In one case there is corroborating evidence, and that is the payments by Trump signed while he was president to Michael Cohen, showing a debt from the president to Cohen," Napolitano said. "The president swore in his financial statements filed with the Department of the Treasury he didn’t have any debts with Cohen.

And Felony Number Four: "And two months after he swore to the accuracy of that, he starts writing checks of $35,000 a month to Cohen. That extends the conspiracy to defraud the Federal Election Commission of accurate campaign information into the president’s presidency."