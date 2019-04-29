Napolitano Refutes Trump's Twitter Rage: I Never Asked To Be On SCOTUS

On Sunday Donald Trump attacked his longtime friend Andrew Napolitano.

The Fox News senior legal analyst told his Fox News audience that he was disappointed in Trump's behavior and thought he was guilty of obstruction of justice.

Judge Napolitano joined Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business to respond to Trump's vicious allegations.

Maria read both of Trump's tweets and then introduced Napolitano to her audience.

Andrew laughingly said, "This is the way you treat your friends? How do you treat your enemies? Oh, boy”

Maria did not laugh in kind.

Maria asked, "So what happened? Did you ask him to be put you on Supreme Court?" "No."

"Did you ask him to pardon a friend?"

The Fox News senior legal analyst explained that he had discussions with Trump as the President Elect about the type of person who should replace Justice Scalia on the Supreme Court.

As he was describing the person to replace the vacant seat, Trump turned to him and said it "sounds like you're describing yourself."

“I said ‘No, no, I’m not describing myself, I’m describing Neil Gorsuch because you have this list of people from which you want to choose, and Judge Gorsuch is the person that I think most of your advisers are going to point to.”

And as to the pardon aspect of Trump's tweet, Judge Napolitano said it was Donald who inquired about a mutual friend. Donald was angered by the conviction and told him to tell that person he would be on a short list to be pardoned.

Napolitano said this was Trump's attempt to divert attention away from Napolitano's earlier statements that Trump obstructed justice according to Robert Mueller's report.