Trump Attacks Fox News' Judge Napolitano

Fox News senior legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano has been a longtime friend of Donald Trump, but he's been highly critical of many of his actions as it relates to the law and in a Twitter rant, Trump claimed Napolitano is merely bitter since he didn't nominate him for the Supreme Court.

Anyone who criticizes Trump in any way, friend or foe is usually vilified with an unhinged Twitter rant and finally for the Fox News legal analyst, his time came Saturday evening.

Napolitano has been surprisingly candid in many of his opinions as they relate to the Constitution and the laws that govern the Department of Justice since Trump has been in office and for the most part, Trump has been quiet about his disagreeable opinions.

But after the Mueller report was released, Napolitano told Fox News Digital that Trump was indeed guilty of obstruction of justice in the most explicit terms and that must've been a bridge too far for the Orange Julius.

If he had ordered his aides to violate federal law to save a human life or preserve human freedom, he would at least have a moral defense to his behavior. But ordering them to break federal law to save himself from the consequences of his own behavior, that is immoral, that is criminally unlawful, that is defenseless, and that is condemnable.

Thank you to brilliant and highly respected attorney Alan Dershowitz for destroying the very dumb legal argument of “Judge” Andrew Napolitano.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2019

....Ever since Andrew came to my office to ask that I appoint him to the U.S. Supreme Court, and I said NO, he has been very hostile! Also asked for pardon for his friend. A good “pal” of low ratings Shepard Smith. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2019

Back in 2017, the former New Jersey judge told colleagues that during the transition Donald Trump told him he was on the short list for candidates to be nominated on the Supreme Court as Politico reported. This report came out months before Robert Mueller's special counsel was appointed

Trump slobbers praise on anyone who has a kind word or supports him in any way, including the scum he called "very fine people" that joined in a neo-Nazi "Right to Life" march in Charlottesville.

Now he's just severed ties with Andrew Napolitano and replaced him with the disgraced Alan Dershowitz.