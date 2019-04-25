Napolitano: Trump's Obstruction Of Justice Was Immoral, Criminal, Condemnable

Andrew Napolitano took a hatchet to William Barr's defense of Trump on obstruction of justice charges and blasted Donald for acting immorally and criminally as he obstructed Mueller's investigations.

Appearing on his online Fox News digital platform show called, "Judge Napolitano's Chambers," the Fox News senior legal analyst outlined many of the ways Donald Trump did obstruct justice during Mueller's investigations.

Then Napolitano said Trump should have been charged with those crimes.

Judge Napolitano clearly stated that Trump obstructed justice by trying to get his people to lie, write phony reports, get Mueller fired, and dangle pardons to silence witnesses.

Napolitano surmised that Robert Mueller wrote his report without an indictment, because he knew Barr would block those charges. But in my view, he still should've indicted the crimes outlined and let the chips fall where they may.

And he wrapped up his segment thusly.

Napolitano said, "Prosecutors prosecute people who interfere with government functions and that's what the president did by obstruction."

He continued, "I'm disappointed in the behavior of the president. His job is to preserve protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, to uphold and to enforce federal law - not to violate it."

"If he had ordered his aides to violate federal law to save a human life or preserve human freedom, he would at least have a moral defense to his behavior. But ordering them to break federal law to save himself from the consequences of his own behavior, that is immoral, that is criminally unlawful, that is defenseless, and that is condemnable."