Newt Gingrich Defends 'Executive Time' By Invoking Winston Churchill

Responding to the leaked detailed information of Trump's daily private schedule, Newt Gingrich defended the absurd amount of time Trump takes off to watch television by comparing him to Winston Churchill.

Really, he did. What's next, Jesus of Nazareth?

Trump's supporters like Gingrich are the most unscrupulous and dishonest people in America today.

The super Trump bootlicker must have another pro-Trump book up his sleeve.

The distortions of the hate Trump movement are never more obvious than in the reaction to the President’s leaked schedule. The ignorance of history of the current elites is pathetic. Churchill slept late, worked late, took a nap every afternoon ( getting into his pajamas). More — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 4, 2019

Comparing a xenophobic and toxic man who is enamored only with himself, to the man who withstood Hitler and Nazi Germany? Unforgivable, but Trump minions will say anything to defend his consistent egregious behavior.

I'll make my own comparison, Newt.

Judging by his own behavior, if Trump had a phone call with a certain German dictator back in the day, he would have acknowledged that some Nazis were good people and it probably would have gone much like his call to Turkey's Erdogan, who demanded Trump pull our troops out of Syria.

Trump sheepishly complied.

Just sayin'.