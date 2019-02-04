Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute

Newt Gingrich Defends 'Executive Time' By Invoking Winston Churchill

Is Newt Gingrich the biggest Trump bootlicker on Fox News?
By John Amato
Newt Gingrich Defends 'Executive Time' By Invoking Winston Churchill

Responding to the leaked detailed information of Trump's daily private schedule, Newt Gingrich defended the absurd amount of time Trump takes off to watch television by comparing him to Winston Churchill.

Really, he did. What's next, Jesus of Nazareth?

Trump's supporters like Gingrich are the most unscrupulous and dishonest people in America today.

The super Trump bootlicker must have another pro-Trump book up his sleeve.

Comparing a xenophobic and toxic man who is enamored only with himself, to the man who withstood Hitler and Nazi Germany? Unforgivable, but Trump minions will say anything to defend his consistent egregious behavior.

I'll make my own comparison, Newt.

Judging by his own behavior, if Trump had a phone call with a certain German dictator back in the day, he would have acknowledged that some Nazis were good people and it probably would have gone much like his call to Turkey's Erdogan, who demanded Trump pull our troops out of Syria.

Trump sheepishly complied.

Just sayin'.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.