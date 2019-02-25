Ocasio-Cortez: Fox Thinks My Staff Getting Living Wage Is 'Communism'

Fox and Friends Weekend, the B-team of Trump fluffers, made idiotic claims regarding pay raises in the office of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The weekend propagandists were furious that AOC is giving a raise to congressional staffers, equating a living wage with Socialism, Communism and redistributing wealth from rich people..

JENKINS: She's going to make sure that every entry-level staffer gets $52,000, a big hike for entry-level 20-somethings, but she's going to have to do it at the cost of the more senior people, the chief of staffs that would normally make over $150,000 can only hope to get $80,000. There's an article in the press yesterday that said at least one senior staffer saying, well, we're going to have to do this, so it's okay. Interestingly enough, by the way, she makes over $170,000. HUCKABEE: Yeah. Why didn't she take her salary and split it up instead of taking away her chief of staff, who I bet works harder than she does? Here's a couple of observations. Number one, of course she can give raises, it's not her money. She's giving away somebody else's money. When she owns a business and she has to make payroll out of her own bank account as I've had to do and others who own businesses have to do, then come tell me about how raises ought to be guaranteed, because she's not using her money. She's using ours. And secondly, if $52,000 is a good salary, why stop there? Why not make it $100,000 or $200,000? […]

Media conservatives everywhere are so obsessed with AOC, they've helped build up her star quality and ideas to a much greater extent than if they had treated her as the freshman congresswoman she is.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to their lunacy in a tweet.

The GOP is so disconnected from the basic idea that people should be paid enough to live that Fox actually thinks me paying a living wage in my office is “communism.”



So the next time GOP screams “socialist,” know that’s their go-to attack for any common-sense, humane policy. https://t.co/wNe6RGVKVy

Does this mean that Republicans believe getting a raise in pay from your job is the worst form of communism? No wonder the working class gets hosed every time a Republican holds the White House.