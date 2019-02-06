Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute

Peggy Noonan Forgot: You Just Don't Tweet At Ocasio-Cortez

Condescending yet utterly wrong is no way to go through life, Peggy.
By driftglass
Peggy Noonan Forgot: You Just Don't Tweet At Ocasio-Cortez
Image from: Driftglass

Breaking News: Magic Dolphin Lady Lauds Speech Beamed In From Alternate Universe

And how did the Democrats do, Magic Dolphin Lady?

As we have noted before, MSNBC employee, ether-frolic enthusiast and professional Reagan trance-channeler, Peggy Noonan, has always been a big fan of  breezing on past any inconvenient factual realities that might encumber her beautiful mind and childlike, "Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims: Time-Travel Adventures with Exceptional Americans"  understanding of American politics and history.

Congresswoman from Present-Day Planet Earth Replies:

Crossposted from Driftglass


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.