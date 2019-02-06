Peggy Noonan Forgot: You Just Don't Tweet At Ocasio-Cortez

Breaking News: Magic Dolphin Lady Lauds Speech Beamed In From Alternate Universe
This has been a deeply adept speech in terms of policy. He cut to the muscle on legal and illegal immigration, on abortion and infanticide, on foreign wars. His vow on socialism will be remembered. Great heroes in the balcony, a real American panoply. 1
— Peggy Noonan (@Peggynoonannyc) February 6, 2019
And how did the Democrats do, Magic Dolphin Lady?
And good natured with the white jackets, who I see some on twitter are calling the straight jackets. AOC had a rare bad night, looking not spirited, warm and original as usual but sullen, teenaged and at a loss. 2.
— Peggy Noonan (@Peggynoonannyc) February 6, 2019
As we have noted before, MSNBC employee, ether-frolic enthusiast and professional Reagan trance-channeler, Peggy Noonan, has always been a big fan of breezing on past any inconvenient factual realities that might encumber her beautiful mind and childlike, "Rush Revere and the Brave Pilgrims: Time-Travel Adventures with Exceptional Americans" understanding of American politics and history.
Congresswoman from Present-Day Planet Earth Replies:
