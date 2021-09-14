Politics
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Leads Parade Of Political Dresses At Met Gala

The theme of "America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" meant some dresses were political.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought attention to US tax policy at the Met Gala Monday night.

Her ensemble, designed by the Black-owned label Brother Vellies, consisted of a red-on-white dress and a white-on-red purse, both embellished with the words, "Tax the Rich." The Congresswoman pointed out on Twitter that "the medium is the message":

The designer, Aurora James, told Brianna Keillar on CNN this morning (above) that she and AOC have known each other since the Congresswoman's bartender days. This event raises money for NYC charities and celebrating a Black-owned business that has succeeded in New York was very on-brand for the Congresswoman.

Of course, conservatives lost their damn minds because AOC won't be dating them. Ever.

And hers was not the only political outfit. The theme of this year's Met Gala (which raises money for NYC-based charities) was "America: A Lexicon Of Fashion." Below are other political statements from the Red Carpet:

People are really not sure about Kim Kardashian. Anti-fashion, solidarity with Afghan women, or what?

And finally, was this dress a comment on the side effects of taking ivermectin to treat Covid? Asking for a nation.

