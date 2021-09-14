Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Leads Parade Of Political Dresses At Met Gala

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought attention to US tax policy at the Met Gala Monday night.

Her ensemble, designed by the Black-owned label Brother Vellies, consisted of a red-on-white dress and a white-on-red purse, both embellished with the words, "Tax the Rich." The Congresswoman pointed out on Twitter that "the medium is the message":

The medium is the message. pic.twitter.com/b4Ssr6HkYR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening.🤗 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

The designer, Aurora James, told Brianna Keillar on CNN this morning (above) that she and AOC have known each other since the Congresswoman's bartender days. This event raises money for NYC charities and celebrating a Black-owned business that has succeeded in New York was very on-brand for the Congresswoman.

And hers was not the only political outfit. The theme of this year's Met Gala (which raises money for NYC-based charities) was "America: A Lexicon Of Fashion." Below are other political statements from the Red Carpet:

Teen Vogue Editor Versha Sharma Wears Pro-Choice Clutch to Met Gala | Teen Vogue https://t.co/5v4JdYkRbh — RIP Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) September 14, 2021

Across the country, women’s rights are under attack.



I have long used fashion as a force 4 change. As the Met Costume Institute reopens w/ their inaugural exhibit celebrating American designers, I am calling 4 the certification of the ERA so women can be equal once and for all. pic.twitter.com/ONbAJq4rOK — Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) September 13, 2021

Cara Delevingne wore a #Dior white leather plastron with #DiorCouture 30 Montaigne white wool and silk pants and matching pumps to the #MetGala. #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/t2soSMMDdM — The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) September 14, 2021

Inspired by the Costume Institute’s ​'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' exhibit and this year’s Met theme, Dan collaborated with Anderson to create a powerful ensemble that celebrates “the resilience and the love and the joy” of the LGBTQIA+ community ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A6YeXJbeZj — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) September 14, 2021

We're seeing stars 🌟 because @mPinoe understood the assignment at the #MetGala



📸: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Theo Wargo/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/WTP5k5Q8fC — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) September 14, 2021

People are really not sure about Kim Kardashian. Anti-fashion, solidarity with Afghan women, or what?

Kim Kardashian arrived at the #MetGala wearing a black shroud over her face. https://t.co/FMtZXzNGy9 pic.twitter.com/du62r7K1d5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 14, 2021

And finally, was this dress a comment on the side effects of taking ivermectin to treat Covid? Asking for a nation.